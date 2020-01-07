6

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 42 minutes ago

PSY's concert under criticism for overly sexy outfits for his dancers

PSY's latest concert has received some criticism due to his dancers' stage outfits.

An online community post became a hot topic on the 7th as netizens criticized the outfits for being too sexual.

One of the many comments made about the outfits include: 

"There are many people watching. Why do they have to dance like that? Does he not see women as human?"

"This photo is actually shocking."

"This is almost like porn so I couldn't take a video of it." 

"They started twerking and then took off their shirts." 

What do you think of this situation? 

Andrada2397532 pts 32 minutes ago
32 minutes ago

If this concert was held in the West no one would have been shocked by that. It's just a matter of cultural difference.

2

bartkun1,394 pts 30 minutes ago
30 minutes ago

Sorry for saying this but person whom made those screenshots should rather cover this "bandicam" instead of covering dancers faces. There is nothing wrong in those outfits. I'd rather say that when some group performs with dancers being in "chains" like some dogs then it's controversial. This in PSY dancers performance it's just normal.

