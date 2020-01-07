PSY's concert under criticism for overly sexy outfits for his dancers

PSY's latest concert has received some criticism due to his dancers' stage outfits.

An online community post became a hot topic on the 7th as netizens criticized the outfits for being too sexual.

One of the many comments made about the outfits include:

"There are many people watching. Why do they have to dance like that? Does he not see women as human?"

"This photo is actually shocking."

"This is almost like porn so I couldn't take a video of it."

"They started twerking and then took off their shirts."



What do you think of this situation?

