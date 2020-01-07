'Parasite' actress Park So Dam tops real-time trending charts for her behind the scene cuts from her underwater photo shoot

Park So Dam has had a big year especially given the phenomenal success of movie 'Parasite' in which she starred in.
The actress topped the real-time trending news with her behind the scenes cuts of an underwater shoot she did on January 7th.
The actress uploaded the pictures to her personal Instagram with the caption: "I was slightly nervous but had so much fun! I really had fun shooting that day."
Netizens have been raving over her beauty, stating:
"She's pretty and she's good at acting."
"She has so much charm."
"For those of you who say she's not pretty, you need a mental check-up."
What do you think of Park So Dam's photos?
