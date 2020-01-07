21

5

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

'Parasite' actress Park So Dam tops real-time trending charts for her behind the scene cuts from her underwater photo shoot

AKP STAFF

Park So Dam has had a big year especially given the phenomenal success of movie 'Parasite' in which she starred in. 

The actress topped the real-time trending news with her behind the scenes cuts of an underwater shoot she did on January 7th. 

The actress uploaded the pictures to her personal Instagram with the caption: "I was slightly nervous but had so much fun! I really had fun shooting that day." 


Netizens have been raving over her beauty, stating: 

"She's pretty and she's good at acting."

"She has so much charm."

"For those of you who say she's not pretty, you need a mental check-up."

What do you think of Park So Dam's photos? 

  1. Park So Dam
6 9,922 Share 81% Upvoted

1

bartkun1,400 pts 23 minutes ago 1
23 minutes ago
Share

1 more reply

1

LoveKpopfromAust801 pts 46 minutes ago 0
46 minutes ago

She is an excellent actress and the photos are very eye catching and attractive. Interesting concept.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND