Popular Youtuber Haneul admits to past school violence in a handwritten letter

Popular YouTuber Haneul has posted a letter admitting to school violence on Instagram.

After her abusive boss controversy, someone claiming to have gone to the same school as Haneul revealed the popular YouTuber was an Iljin (bad kid/bully). The person claimed Haneul would steal money from people and purposely bump into other kids shoulders and ridicule them. The poster also stated she saw Haneul smoking at a Noraebang (Karaoke) and was cursed at after looking at the popular YouTuber.

In response on January, Haneul posted a handwritten letter on Instagram that reads as follows:

"Hello, this is Haneul.

I am ashamed of the irresponsible actions I have made when I was younger. I am writing to sincerely apologize to those hurt by my words and actions. I am grateful for all the love I received and was always nervous and scared about my past. As interest in this case is growing, I am becoming more nervous. I will try harder to live a better life. I can only think of how sorry I am now that I'm listening about my actions. It might be hard to see me in person if I have hurt you, but I would like to meet you in person and apologize to you. I am very sorry to all those I have hurt with my words and actions. I am also sorry to my subscribers and fans who are probably feeling an unimaginable disappointment in me. I have received a lot of love but feel very sorry. I will consider everything about my responsibility and reflect."

