Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Popular Youtuber Haneul admits to past school violence in a handwritten letter

AKP STAFF

Popular YouTuber Haneul has posted a letter admitting to school violence on Instagram.

After her abusive boss controversy, someone claiming to have gone to the same school as Haneul revealed the popular YouTuber was an Iljin (bad kid/bully). The person claimed Haneul would steal money from people and purposely bump into other kids shoulders and ridicule them. The poster also stated she saw Haneul smoking at a Noraebang (Karaoke) and was cursed at after looking at the popular YouTuber.

In response on January, Haneul posted a handwritten letter on Instagram that reads as follows: 

정말 죄송합니다..

"Hello, this is Haneul.

I am ashamed of the irresponsible actions I have made when I was younger. I am writing to sincerely apologize to those hurt by my words and actions. I am grateful for all the love I received and was always nervous and scared about my past. As interest in this case is growing, I am becoming more nervous. I will try harder to live a better life. I can only think of how sorry I am now that I'm listening about my actions. It might be hard to see me in person if I have hurt you, but I would like to meet you in person and apologize to you. I am very sorry to all those I have hurt with my words and actions. I am also sorry to my subscribers and fans who are probably feeling an unimaginable disappointment in me. I have received a lot of love but feel very sorry. I will consider everything about my responsibility and reflect." 

What do you think of her statement? 

changminbaby7,177 pts 59 minutes ago 0
59 minutes ago

so not only school bully but also abusive boss this doesnt make it look like she is really sorry, if she is sorry for what she did in school why her behavior continued as an abusive boss? oh lets apologize because we get caught?? she better really reflect

1

Fnby1010272 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

well I dont think she has learned anything... i mean it still looks like she continues this behaviour till today, cuz in the other article it said she an abusive boss. I mean there was a high resignation rate which clearly shows something was going on. She has been having this bad behaviour as a kid and still continues it till now. How can you be nervous and scared of your past when your still the same right now. Very disappointed in her! Smh..

