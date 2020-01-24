Wanna One members reunite to compete in video game competition together on 'Idol Star Championships'

A few members of Wanna One have reunited to compete together in the 'Idol Star Championships' to compete at E-sports!

Members Kim Jae Hwan, Ha Sung Woon, Park Ji Hoon, and Lee Dae Hwi were seen on January 24th episode. 47 participants competed in the first round playing PUBG but unfortunately, Lee Dae Hwi, Kim Jae Hwan, and Ha Sung Woon were eliminated. However, Park Ji Hoon did significantly better and got first place in the battle royale game with a total of 7 kills.

The boys also competed in FIFA in which Ha Sung Woon and Kim Jae Hwan advanced in the preliminaries. The finals of FIFA will be aired tomorrow.