9

3

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Wanna One members reunite to compete in video game competition together on 'Idol Star Championships'

AKP STAFF

A few members of Wanna One have reunited to compete together in the 'Idol Star Championships' to compete at E-sports!

Members Kim Jae Hwan, Ha Sung Woon, Park Ji Hoon, and Lee Dae Hwi were seen on January 24th episode. 47 participants competed in the first round playing PUBG but unfortunately, Lee Dae Hwi, Kim Jae Hwan, and Ha Sung Woon were eliminated. However, Park Ji Hoon did significantly better and got first place in the battle royale game with a total of 7 kills.

The boys also competed in FIFA in which Ha Sung Woon and Kim Jae Hwan advanced in the preliminaries. The finals of FIFA will be aired tomorrow.

  1. Wanna One
2 2,477 Share 75% Upvoted

2

MassiveKpopFan2 pts 58 minutes ago 0
58 minutes ago

My Wannable heart OMG

Share

0

honeycider4,020 pts 55 minutes ago 0
55 minutes ago

My boooiiiis! Ugh this filled my wannable heart~

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Song Hye Kyo
Song Hye Kyo posts an update with her pet dog
4 hours ago   2   7,956
Goo Hye Sun
Goo Hye Sun warns fans of hacking attempts
28 minutes ago   1   516
RaNia
Namfon departs from RaNia
50 minutes ago   6   1,476

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND