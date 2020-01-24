4

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 22 minutes ago

New pre-debut school photos of S.M.ROOKIES member Lami surface online, sparking debut rumors once again

According to netizens, new pre-debut photos of S.M.ROOKIES member Lami have surfaced online recently, sparking speculations toward debut once again!

As many of you know, S.M.ROOKIES member Lami is infamous among SM-fans as the indisputable "visual center" of the label's next girl group. However, last year, rumors that Lami had left SM Entertainment in order to pursue acting/modeling worried fans, raising questions about who would be debuting in the next girl group. 

Now, new pre-debut photos of Lami have fans hopeful again! Just a few week ago, a similar pattern arose with S.M.ROOKIES member Go Eun - highly suspected as the main vocal member of SME's new girl group. The photos are from Lami's elementary school days, falling closely in line with her activities as a member of S.M.ROOKIES.

Meanwhile, many fans know that Lami graduated from high school last year, as her lovely high school graduation photos also garnered attention. SM Entertainment's upcoming rookie girl group is rumored to be debuting as early as February of this year, but the agency has yet to confirm any specific details. 

LuluM862 pts 8 minutes ago 0
8 minutes ago

SM better debut these girls before any more of them leave

