Sechskies enjoy tteokguk together for Lunar New Year & share their hopes for their comeback promotions

Sechskies have revealed a prologue episode for their upcoming comeback web-reality series, 'Sechskies For You'!



In the prologue episode, the four Sechskies members meet at a restaurant located inside YG Entertainment's building, unaware of why the meeting was called. It turns out, the members were just invited over to enjoy some traditional, Korean tteokguk together, in light of Lunar New Year! Eun Ji Won commented, "This is the first time ever that we ate tteokguk together like this for new year."



Next, the Sechskies members shared their honest hopes and goals for their comeback promotions. Eun Ji Won asked, "Will Sechskies be able to take over this winter, 2020 with their new album and their new concept?" Jang Su Won said, "[The comeback song] fits the winter season", while Kim Jae Duk added, "It'll be so fitting for a snowy day."



All four members agreed that one of their wishes for the new year was the success of their comeback album, and even the group's comeback title track playing throughout the streets. Jang Su Won wished, "I hope that the comeback is so successful, we can follow up with another album right away."



Meanwhile, Sechskies will be returning this January 28 at 6 PM KST with their 1st mini album 'All For You', and their comeback title track of the same name.

