Netizens note Hani's changed appearance at press conference for web drama 'XX'

Hani is making a transition from idol life to actor life and netizens have noted a change in her aura and appearance!

The former idol announced that she would be using her real name Ahn Hui Yeon and expressed her excitement for the beginning of her new career. 'XX' is Hani's first drama since signing with a new agency and many fans are anticipating her new project. She stated: "I am very nervous. I hope many people love and like the drama to match the effort we put into it." She continued, stating: "I was concerned about what I was going to do after my last contract ended. So I went on a vacation and spent some time by myself."





Hani went on to continue that she eventually found her way back through getting an opportunity to be a part of this drama.

Many netizens noticed Hani's change in her appearance, stating:

"You're pretty as you are, please don't get cosmetic surgery and change into the 'actress face.' This is my random comment for you as a lot of times singers who transition into acting get a lot of plastic surgery in order to look more 'like an actor'. I wish you happiness."

"Who is this?"

"There's definitely a difference between actors and idols in their auras."

"She's pretty the way she is. I hope she doesn't change any more."





What do you think of Hani's new look?