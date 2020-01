NEWSEN

Tiffany Young has made trending headlines for her beauty.

The popular star was seen at Incheon Airport on January 20th after finishing her ‘2020 TIFFANY YOUNG IN TAIWAN’ tour and many netizens were happy to see her, commenting:





"It looks like she came to visit her Girls' Generation members in Korea!"

"Her skin is perfection."

"I love her black hair."







Are you excited to see what Tiffany is up to in Korea?