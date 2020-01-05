SF9's Chani and 'Knowing Brothers' cast reveal stories behind Rowoon's talkative personality

SF9's Chani and Rowoon guested on the latest episode JTBC's 'Knowing Brothers'.

On the January 5th installment, Chani revealed how Rowoon has a strong tendency to talk so much that the SF9 members would try to find their appropriate timing to leave the room.

"Someone has to listen to all of it," began Chani. "Whenever Rowoon hyung enters the room, the rest of the members leave the room one by one. And the last person to remain would have no choice but to listen to Rowoon."

Chani humorously added that every member has his own excuse - "some would suddenly call their mother or go to the restroom." Rowoon, on the other hand, had no idea that this was going on - "You guys weren't really busy?"

On set, fellow cast members also attested to Rowoon's talkative personality. Super Junior's Heechul added, "At first I just found him to be tall and good-looking, but later I realized that he is even more talkative than (Kim) Young Chul hyung." This phenomenon, which includes Seo Jang Hoon who is also talkative, also brought everyone to ask, "Are all tall people talkative?"

Actress Kim Hye Yoon, Rowoon's co-star from 'Extraordinary You', also mentioned, "Rowoon is so chatty that he would go to Lee Jae Wook with a bunch of questions on set, and if he doesn't get an answer, he would come to me and repeat everything. And if I don't have an answer, he goes to the director and does the same thing."

Does it surprise you how chatty Rowoon is?