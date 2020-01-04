Pledis Entertainment demands an official apology from 'Unanswered Questions' for accusing NU'EST of sajaegi

Pledis Entertainment demanded an apology from 'Unanswered Questions'.

During their episode on sajaegi, 'Unanswered Questions' featured NU'EST as one of the possibly suspicious artists. However, it was proven that the 'suspicious activity' was from fans doing their usual group downloading - in fact, even non-fans pointed out that machine sajaegi involved way more than the number of downloads (tens) that NU'EST was shown to have on the show.

Pledis Entertainment responded by saying, "Hello, this is Pledis Entertainment. We are letting you know our statement on the SBS 'Unanswered Question' episode about sajaegi. Before we say anything, we want to confirm that we did not do any illegal activities." They went on to say that they were heavily disappointed that NU'EST was mentioned in the broadcast, and said, "We ask for the admission that it was a mistake to leak NU'EST's name on the broadcast, and ask for their correction and apology. Thank you."