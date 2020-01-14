Netizens believe that Zico's 'Any Song' is a diss directed towards sajaegi (chart manipulators)

Netizens are interpreting Zico's newest hit "Any Song" as a diss towards artists who manipulate charts.

The song was released on January 13th and was quick to rise up in chart rankings, but netizens began to comment on online community forums that the song is directly referencing 'sajaegi' or chart manipulation, a huge topic that has been discussed recently.



A recent post stated that certain phrases of the lyrics such as "why are you so down", "the atmosphere is cold, is this the trend these days?", "the ending time is 2 am" are direct references to slower ballad songs that have risen to the top of the charts due to sajaegi. Netizens are also saying that the title "Any Song" refers to the idea that any song can make it to the top if you manipulate the charts.



What do you think?

