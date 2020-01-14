23

19

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

EXO's Suho seen looking visibly nervous on stage after Chen's wedding and pregnancy announcement

AKP STAFF
﻿﻿
dongA

EXO's leader Suho was seen looking visibly tense and nervous at the press call event for his upcoming musical 'Laughing Man' on January 14.

According to news reports, Suho was visibly nervous and tense while attending his activities on stage for the press call. Reporters noted that the usually charismatic leader was seen bowing his head, hunching over his shoulders, and speaking with a shaky voice. Many surmise that the nervousness has to do with his fellow member Chen's recent pregnancy and marriage announcement which came out the day before his press call on January 13th. 

Suho is the first member of EXO to make a public appearance since Chen's announcement. Reports state that Suho was unable to hide his nervousness and wore an anxious expression throughout the event. However, Suho managed to finish the event, and stated his love for acting and singing, saying he wanted to continue doing musicals. 

Luckily for Suho, there were no questions brought up pertaining to Chen's recent marriage announcement and reports show that he seemed visibly relaxed after the event was over. 

  1. Suho
  2. Chen
19 14,084 Share 55% Upvoted

18

Kirsty_Louise5,695 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

I like how every time there's dating news, allkpop milks it for all it's worth. Maybe he was just a little nervous standing in front of the press, who knows. 🤷🏻‍♀️ But this should have been an article about Suho's musical rather than Chen.


Also if this musical was here in the UK I would see the hell out if it. That makeup though, DAMN! I thought the musical was called The Man Who Laughs though... 🤨

Share

7

inspiexol62 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Dont make unnecessary articles. Pls respect our leader. It's hard process these all at once.

We are one exo saranghaja OT9 forever

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND