NCT unit WayV & Lee Soo Man show support for Taeyeon at 'The Unseen' concert

NCT's Chinese subunit WayV and SM Entertainment founder Lee Soo Man showed support for Taeyeon at 'The Unseen' concert.



On January 18, SMTOWN shared the photo above on Twitter along with the message, "Taeyeon's concert 'Taeyeon Concert - The Unseen's second concert. Lee Soo Man, WayV's Xiaojun, Hendery, Kun, Ten, and WinWin came to cheer her on! Look forward to tomorrow's concert as well!"



Previously, Girls' Generation's YoonA, Hyoyeon, Sunny, and Hyoyeon were also spotted attending Taeyeon's concert at Seoul's SK Handball Arena, and it looks like her other labelmates are watching her perform are attending the concert as well.



In other news, Taeyeon's 'The Unseen' solo concert in Seoul ends on January 19 KST.



