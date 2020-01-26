Lee Hyori and Lee Sang Soon to visit Yoo Jae Suk's ramen restaurant in 'Hangout With Yoo'

Lee Hyori and Lee Sang Soon will make a guest appearance in 'Hangout With Yoo'.

Once again, the national siblings will show off their chemistry in Yoo Jae Suk's variety program, this time to support the entertainer's new ramen parlor!

Specifically created for the program, 'Life Ramen' is a restaurant run by Yoo Jae Suk himself. Park Myung Soo and Jung Joon Ha appeared as last week's guests, and the future line-up will include more celebrities such as Hong Hyun Hee and Yang Se Hyung.

Stay tuned for the episode featuring the Lee couple on February 1!