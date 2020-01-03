YouTube has recently released the top 10 most-watched music videos within Korea in 2019. From music videos by K-Pop’s biggest stars to popular English songs, here are the most popular videos among Koreans in 2019.

10. Jvcki Wai, Young B, Osshun Gum, Han Yo Han - “DDING”









Four amazing rappers joined together to produce the amazing hip hop track “DDING.” This song helped a lot of K-Pop fans become more interested in Korean hip hop. This collaboration music video earned the artists more than 1 million views.

9. BOL4 “Bom”









The incredibly talented duo stole hearts once again with their song “Bom.” The adorable music video paired with the catchy song was the perfect combination for fans, as evident with the nearly 18 million views.

8. Billie Eilish - “Bad Guy”





This Billie Eilish song is not only popular among Korean fans, but also among music lovers all over the world. The song had incredible commercial success, topping music charts and receiving several awards and nominations. The video already has over 698 million views.

7. ITZY - “ICY”









ITZY has been killing it with their releases. Their second comeback “ICY” was just as successful as their debut song “Dalla Dalla.” The members were once again able to showcase their talents and energy in the music video, which has over 119 million views.

6. Naomi Scott - “Speechless”









This soundtrack from the movie ‘Aladdin’ seems to not only have stolen the hearts of fans in the U.S., but also in Korea! This song has quickly become a go-to song for idols who post covers on Youtube. It currently has over 138 million views.

5. N. Flying - “Rooftop”









N. Flying made an amazing return this year with the incredibly successful song “Rooftop.” Many K-Pop fans were able to recognize the talents of the group as the song soared to the top of music charts. The music video has nearly 21 million views.

4. BLACKPINK - “Kill This Love”









BLACKPINK slayed once again with their comeback “Kill This Love.” This song was simply a power track this year, from the composition to the lyrics to the aesthetic music video. It broke numerous records and has over 696 million views.

3. TWICE - “Fancy”









TWICE’s “Fancy” was among the top hits this year. In April, the group made an amazing comeback with the catchy track, “Fancy.” The girls look stunning in the video, which has over 247 million views.

2. ITZY - “Dalla Dalla”









ITZY made a powerful debut this year with their track “Dalla Dalla.” The highly anticipated group instantly attracted fans from all over the world. Despite being a debut music video, “Dalla Dalla” has over 168 million views.

1. BTS ft. Halsey - “Boy With Luv”









Unsurprisingly, this collaboration between one of the hottest K-Pop groups and one of the most respected American singers was a hit. This track was well accepted by fans all over the world and currently has over 655 million views.