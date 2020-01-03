Check out the list of top variety programs in terms of brand value for January

From December 4, 2019 through January 4, 2020, the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation analyzed big data of 50 currently variety programs including in participation, media activity, brand outreach, consumption, etc.

According to the Institute, the unbeatable 1st place variety program in terms of brand value for January, 2020 is once again, MBC's 'I Live Alone', at a total of 8,816,676 brand points. In 2nd place came TV Chosun's newest survival series, 'Mister Trot', which premiered this month. The series garnered a total of 7,540,565 points.

3rd place went to MBN's 'Voice Queen', another singing survival competition, earning a total of 6,872,516 points. 4th place went to SBS's newest food variety program led by Baek Jong Won, 'Delicious Rendezvous'.

From 5th through 10th place are, in order: 'Let's Play Soccer', '1 Night, 2 Days', 'Hangout With Yoo', 'Where Is My Home', 'Radio Star', and 'Superman Is Back'.