MONSTA X's Jooheon gets personal with fans about his mental health struggles

MONSTA X's Jooheon has opened up about the progress of his mental health treatment.

On January 27 KST, roughly two weeks after he officially went on hiatus due to anxiety, he took to MONSTA X's official fan cafe to give fans an update.





"Monbebes, this is Jooheon, who loves Monbebe.





To be honest, I deliberated a lot over whether or not I should write something.

I am mentally very weak right now and in a difficult situation. I am in the middle of taking medicine, and I am personally in the middle of digging for a hole I can break through, and I am with my two hands together, in my room with the lights off, praying and crying.

I want to return, but I am in the middle of trying hard to return under as a Jooheon who is more awesome to Monbebe by being in a better condition.





I wished happy birthday to both Hyungwon hyung and our maknae Changgyun [I.M's real name], so I hope you don't judge by what you can see and see me. You miss me a lot, right?"

Meanwhile, MONSTA X is currently promoting as five members.