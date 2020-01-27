9

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 52 minutes ago

MONSTA X's Jooheon gets personal with fans about his mental health struggles

MONSTA X's Jooheon has opened up about the progress of his mental health treatment.

On January 27 KST, roughly two weeks after he officially went on hiatus due to anxiety, he took to MONSTA X's official fan cafe to give fans an update.


"Monbebes, this is Jooheon, who loves Monbebe.


To be honest, I deliberated a lot over whether or not I should write something.

I am mentally very weak right now and in a difficult situation. I am in the middle of taking medicine, and I am personally in the middle of digging for a hole I can break through, and I am with my two hands together, in my room with the lights off, praying and crying.

I want to return, but I am in the middle of trying hard to return under as a Jooheon who is more awesome to Monbebe by being in a better condition. 


I wished happy birthday to both Hyungwon hyung and our maknae Changgyun [I.M's real name], so I hope you don't judge by what you can see and see me. You miss me a lot, right?"

Meanwhile, MONSTA X is currently promoting as five members.

hyunjinslips219 pts 27 minutes ago
27 minutes ago

Jooheon, we will help to dig you out of any dark hole if you only let us. Don't think about returning more awesome, just return when youre ready and let us accept you exactly as you are

사랑해

nunyabsnss505 pts 10 minutes ago
10 minutes ago

This is heartbreaking. The pressure he must feel to be perfect and perform for everyone has to be crushing. I hope he realizes that he is good enough as is, that he doesn't have to strive to be cooler, that those who love him will accept him the way he is. Idols need rest, they need the standards of perfection that they're supposed to live up to gone, but most importantly they need empathy.

