Dumbfoundead and Jay Park run into 'Parasite' director Bong Joon Ho and his son in LA

Dumbfoundead recently had some pretty exciting news to share with his fans!

On January 27 KST, the Korean-American rapper took to his personal Instagram account to share a photo of Jay Park and him at a Korean restaurant in Los Angeles, looking rather excited as they both pose for a photo with 'Parasite' director Bong Joon Ho and his son.

"Me and Jay just met Bong Joon Ho, and it turns out his son is a fan of us," he captioned the image proudly, adding a couple emojis and the hashtag '#parasite'.



The meeting occurred on the same day that Dumbfoundead shared a video of him attending 'Parasite: Live to Picture,' a special musical event where the Hollywood Chamber Orchestra performed the film's soundtrack, as composed by Jung Jae Il.



Meanwhile, 'Parasite' recently won top prize 'Best Cast in a Motion Picture' at the '26th Screen Actors Guild Awards.'

