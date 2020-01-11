MONSTA X's Jooheon to take a break due to anxiety

Jooheon will be taking a break from promotions.
Starship Entertainment wrote the following:
It looks like Jooheon will be taking a break until he can recover, meaning MONSTA X will promote as 5 members for now. Get well soon, Jooheon!
Nice to hear he is getting the rest and treatment he needs. Hopefully he can recover fully, anxiety issues can sometimes be a recurrent problem.
They all need a break :(
