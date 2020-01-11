18

4

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

MONSTA X's Jooheon to take a break due to anxiety

AKP STAFF

Jooheon will be taking a break from promotions.

Starship Entertainment wrote the following:


It looks like Jooheon will be taking a break until he can recover, meaning MONSTA X will promote as 5 members for now. Get well soon, Jooheon!

  1. MONSTA X
  2. Jooheon
9 4,481 Share 82% Upvoted

0

Andrada2397831 pts 6 minutes ago 0
6 minutes ago

Nice to hear he is getting the rest and treatment he needs. Hopefully he can recover fully, anxiety issues can sometimes be a recurrent problem.

Share

0

N00R4951 pts 9 minutes ago 0
9 minutes ago

They all need a break :(

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

EXO, Lay
EXO's Lay sweeps Chinese end-of-the-year awards
22 minutes ago   1   1,377
BTS
BTS now has 6 MVs over 600 million
6 hours ago   7   1,867

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND