On January 6, X1's members' agencies came together to discuss the future of the group, and came to the conclusion that the group will disband. This group was created through idol survival program "PRODUCE X 101".

Similarly, IZ*ONE were also created through "PRODUCE 48", which aired in 2018. The news of X1's disbandment has led to many fans worrying about IZ*ONE.

To which, Mnet responds:

"We are still positively considering the continuation of IZ*ONE's activities."