Mnet confirms IZ*ONE will resume activities in February

On January 23, Mnet relayed an official statement via various media outlets, confirming that project girl group IZ*ONE will be resuming their activities soon.



Read Mnet's full statement below:





"Hello. Mnet notifies you of the following.



First, we would like to thank the fans for their attention toward IZ*ONE's potential return to promotions, and for patiently waiting for the day to come.



Mnet, the IZ*ONE members, as well as their companies have decided to respect the wishes of both the members as well as their fans by resuming the group's official activities.



IZ*ONE will begin their group activities once again some time in mid-February, and we hope to notify you again soon with more specific details.



We hope that you will all cheer on the IZ*ONE members warmly so that they can make cherished memories with their fans once again, after suffering extensive emotional turmoil without committing any faults of their own.



Please take caution as not to inflict further damages on anyone else, as none of the artists or trainees were responsible for this recent controversy. Thank you."



