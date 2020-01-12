Big Hit Entertainment winds down acquisition-related inquiry, says nothing has been concluded





Big Hit Entertainment has denied completing the procedure of acquiring Pledis Entertainment.

Contrary to the earlier news today, BTS and TXT's agency Big Hit Entertainment has denied it completing the steps to acquire Pledis Entertainment, a separate label that currently houses Seventeen, NU'EST, and more.



On January 13 KST, an insider from Big Hit Entertainment said, "We are open to many different opportunities, but nothing has been concluded on acquiring Pledis Entertainment."

