Big Hit Entertainment winds down acquisition-related inquiry, says nothing has been concluded

Big Hit Entertainment has denied completing the procedure of acquiring Pledis Entertainment.

Contrary to the earlier news today, BTS and TXT's agency Big Hit Entertainment has denied it completing the steps to acquire Pledis Entertainment, a separate label that currently houses Seventeen, NU'EST, and more. 

On January 13 KST, an insider from Big Hit Entertainment said, "We are open to many different opportunities, but nothing has been concluded on acquiring Pledis Entertainment."

amu_jane2,389 pts 3 minutes ago 1
3 minutes ago

So basically the reporter made a false article 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️

Peace0825651 pts 4 minutes ago 0
4 minutes ago

I just hope BH stay humble and not get greedy. I will hate to see any articles of them or Bang Si-Hyuk doing nasty stuff or treat their artists badly just to earn extra cash. Right now I do respect the guy and the company for giving BTS the freedom to do what they wanted when it came to their songs and concept at least.

