Kim Yo Han considers playing a male lead in 'School 2020'

Former X1 member Kim Yo Han received an offer to star as a male lead in KBS 2TV's drama, 'School 2020'.

'School 2020' is the first renewed season of 'School' series in three years. The series first started in 1999 and has hit a hiatus in 2017 with its 7th season. The drama will be produced by SR Pictures and goes under filming in March. It is set to premiere in August of this year.





OUI Entertainment insider has said, "We have proposals from other dramas so nothing has yet been decided."

Would you like to see him act as a male lead?

