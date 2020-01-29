Kang Daniel writes a heartfelt letter to fans

Kang Daniel wrote a heartfelt letter to fans.



On January 29, the former Wanna One member posted the following handwritten letter to fans on his official fan cafe:





"My dear Danity. Hello, it's me, Kang Daniel.



The magpie's Lunar New Year and our Lunar New Year have passed, and we're already a month into 2020. Danity has been doing well during this long winter, right?



For me, this winter has been especially cold. I needed to hibernate for a little while to overcome the cold. I'm sorry for leaving without a proper goodnight. I should have at least said goodbye to our Danity, and I'm so sorry that instead, I'm apologizing to you late right now.



That frozen winter of mine seems to have an end, and that end must be the start of spring. The warm stories you've sent me have brought spring to me, and I'm trying to pick myself back up and greet the coming spring.



Even though I may be late, I wanted to sincerely thank you for warmly embracing me though you must have been so surprised by the sudden news. Thank you for sharing your hearts with me on our fan cafe. Thank you so much for listening to my somewhat rough story, supporting me, waiting for me, and being with me. I can never say it enough.



I'll get back up now. I'll give back to you as much as you've given me and even more. Though not every day can be happy, I believe that if I'm with you, there will be many more happy days. I'll make sure there are many more days we can smile this year.



Let's make 2020 a happy year. Thank you, my Danity."

Kang Daniel's label Konnect Entertainment the details of a comeback have yet to be set. In December of 2019, the label announced the singer would be taking a hiatus to focus on his health.



In other news, Kang Daniel and TWICE's Jihyo were confirmed to be dating in August of last year.