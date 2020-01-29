Sechskies reveal making of 'All for You' MV

1

Sechskies have revealed the making of their music video for "All for You".

The Sechskies members express how it's been a while since they were on an MV set and explain how the ballad track is perfect for the winter weather. "All for You" is title song of the group's 1st mini album of the same name, and it's also the group's first comeback without Kang Sung Hoon.

Check out the making of Sechskies' "All for You" MV above and the actual MV here if you missed it!

