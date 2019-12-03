Konnect Entertainment announces Kang Daniel's hiatus from promotions

On December 4, Kang Daniel's independent label Konnect Entertainment released an official statement regarding the singer's health, as well as a brief hiatus from promotions.

Konnect Entertainment stated, "Beginning early this year, Kang Daniel suffered from health problems often due to worsening conditions in his immune system, and visited a hospital to seek help for symptoms of anxiety; the doctor then diagnosed him with depression as well as mental instability. After the diagnosis, Kang Daniel has put in periodic efforts for his recovery through treatments and medication."

The label continued, "Despite such health issues, Kang Daniel tried his best to keep himself grounded in the midst of various environmental changes; however, his symptoms of anxiety recently worsened, as we have come to the decision that what he needs most now is rest and recuperation, as his health and safety are the most important. As a result, we have cancelled his scheduled recording for MBC Music's 'Show Champion' which was set to take place later today, and he will be unable to carry out any further schedules related his digital single 'Touchin''.







Finally, Konnect Entertainment asked the public to refrain from any speculations, suspicions, or false pretenses regarding Kang Daniel's future promotions, and promised to do its best to ensure the singer's recovery.

