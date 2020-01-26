8

4

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

JYP Entertainment offers firm warning after phone number of TWICE's Chaeyoung leaks online

AKP STAFF

JYP Entertainment has released a public warning after TWICE's Chaeyoung revealed her personal phone number was leaked online.

On the afternoon of January 26 KST, Chaeyoung took to TWICE's official Instagram account to express her disappointment after the leak happened, urging the person distributing her personal information to stop.

JYP Entertainment's official statement regarding the leak came shortly after via the agency's official website. The statement reads:


"Hello, this is JYP Entertainment.


We have identified the circumstances in which TWICE member Chaeyoung's personal information (phone number) has been leaked online and is being circulated illegally, leading to people contacting Chaeyoung.


Illegal leakage, acquisition, distribution, and unauthorized contact of such personal information may be subject to legal action in violation of the Privacy Act.


In addition, certain cases of unauthorized posting of this information and continuing to contact Chaeyoung have also been identified and accurate evidence has been obtained. In response, we would like to inform you that we will be filing an immediate complaint against the SNS publisher for violating the Privacy Act.

The indiscriminate leakage and distribution of personal information are causing great distress and discomfort. To prevent this, we would like to remind you that we will continue to take stern action against these cases, collect evidence, and take all possible measures."

View this post on Instagram

아무 말 없이 물러 서주기를 바라며 때를 기다리기엔이젠 한계인 것 같습니다. ⠀ 아무 의미 없을수 도 있는 숫자 11개가 배려와 존중이 없는 한 사람을 통해 인터넷에 올라온 순간, 제 휴대폰은 온갖 전화와 문자로 도배되었고 제가 굳이 하지 않아도 될 수고를 겪고 있습니다. 이러한 문제들은 저 뿐만이 아니라 저희 소중한 멤버들, 저희 회사 다른 많은 아이돌 분들 까지도요. ⠀ 아무런 생각없이 그저 관심과 사랑이라고 포장하며 보내는 행동들과 연락들이 얼마나 많은 사람들에게 피로가 되고 불안이 되고 힘듬이 되어 가는지 조금이라도 생각 해보시길 부탁 드립니다. ⠀ 또한 그렇게 꽁꽁싸맨 포장들로 저희를 건강하고 올바르게 관심과 응원과 사랑을 보내주시는 팬분들 까지 욕되게 하진말아 주십시오. ⠀ 전 이러한 문제에 쉽게 흔들리는 사람이 아닙니다. 화를 억누르지 못해 글을 쓰는게 아닙니다. 따끔히 잘못 되었다는걸 정확히 알려주고 싶을 뿐입니다. 부끄러운 행동이라는 걸요. - 채영

A post shared by TWICE (@twicetagram) on

  1. Chaeyoung
7 3,963 Share 67% Upvoted

4

thatwolfyguy88 pts 48 minutes ago 0
48 minutes ago

It wasn't a warning, they outright said they're taking legal action. They've given enough warnings, now they're actually doing something about it cause they have the proof needed

Share

2

PrettyCode1,094 pts 45 minutes ago 0
45 minutes ago

This freak first leaked her number and now has some nerves to put blame on Chaeyoung for getting hate for his action. I hope he’s serious about going Back to Germany.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

SONAMOO
SONAMOO to make a comeback this February
9 hours ago   16   8,393

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND