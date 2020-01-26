JYP Entertainment offers firm warning after phone number of TWICE's Chaeyoung leaks online

JYP Entertainment has released a public warning after TWICE's Chaeyoung revealed her personal phone number was leaked online.

On the afternoon of January 26 KST, Chaeyoung took to TWICE's official Instagram account to express her disappointment after the leak happened, urging the person distributing her personal information to stop.

JYP Entertainment's official statement regarding the leak came shortly after via the agency's official website. The statement reads:





"Hello, this is JYP Entertainment.





We have identified the circumstances in which TWICE member Chaeyoung's personal information (phone number) has been leaked online and is being circulated illegally, leading to people contacting Chaeyoung.





Illegal leakage, acquisition, distribution, and unauthorized contact of such personal information may be subject to legal action in violation of the Privacy Act.





In addition, certain cases of unauthorized posting of this information and continuing to contact Chaeyoung have also been identified and accurate evidence has been obtained. In response, we would like to inform you that we will be filing an immediate complaint against the SNS publisher for violating the Privacy Act.



The indiscriminate leakage and distribution of personal information are causing great distress and discomfort. To prevent this, we would like to remind you that we will continue to take stern action against these cases, collect evidence, and take all possible measures."

