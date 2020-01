'Inkigayo' will not be airing today (January 26 KST).





The announcement was made by SBS, who added that the fifth and sixth episode of the network's Monday-Tuesday drama 'Dr. Romantic 2' will be airing in its place.



Meanwhile, 'Inkigayo,' which currently stars MCs MONSTA X's Minhyuk, April's Naeun, and NCT's Jaehyun, will return next week.