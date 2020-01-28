Ji Chang Wook & Kim Yoo Jung confirmed to work together for new drama 'Convenience Store Morning Star'

Actor Ji Chang Wook and actress Kim Yoo Jung will be working together in an upcoming drama series set to air this fall on Lifetime, 'Convenience Store Morning Star'!

The drama will be directed by Lee Myung Woo of SBS's 'Fiery Priest', revolving around a handsome, but slightly off convenience store owner Choi Dae Hyun (Ji Chang Wook) and a 4-dimensional, late-night part-timer with a shady past, Jung Saet Byul (Kim Yoo Jung). The story is based off of a popular webtoon of the same name.

Set to air some time this fall, 'Convenience Store Morning Star' is also in talks to air globally via various channels worldwide.

