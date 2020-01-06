VICTON's concert turns into a sea of tears as Seungwoo's voice comes on during fansong 'Light', including a part originally not his

VICTON turned their concert into a sea of tears.

During their stage for their fansong "Light" on the last day of the concert, VICTON had a surprise present for the Alice that were present. During the ending chorus, the lights suddenly went off and Seungwoo's voice filled the stadium. The voice sent Alice into a confused frenzy, and then tears when they realized it was a recording.

Even more special, Seungwoo's voice continued to sing past his original part. Seungwoo originally sings the first half of the chorus, with Chan taking up the second part, but in the audio played during the concert, Seungwoo sang the entire thing. Right after as the lights turn on, Seungwoo continues to sing the chorus with VICTON, causing even more tears. Hanse especially has a hard time as he can't keep his composure through his tears.

You can watch the clip above. Seungwoo's voice starts at 2:34. You can hear some fan reactions below.

