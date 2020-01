IU is the picture of innocence in her newest shoot for jewelry brand J.ESTINA.

The actress and singer is bringing spring home early by sporting pastel colors and smiling sweetly for the camera. Her lovable charm was further influenced by the delicate pieces of jewelry. These photos are part of IU's 'I PINK U' campaign with the brand, which made a statement saying that they chose IU for her young and trendy look.



Check out more photos below!