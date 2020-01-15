Actor Philip Lee makes headlines for his luxurious proposal to his girlfriend, a shopping mall owner and model

Actor Philip Lee made headlines with his luxurious proposal to his girlfriend of two years, a shopping mall owner and model, who is also an Instagram influencer.

She posted to her account, which has over 140,000 followers, photos of her luxurious proposal at the Four Seasons hotel in Washington DC, and her new diamond engagement ring. The caption reads: "I thought this was our last dinner in America. I went into the bathroom and into the room and was surprised that I was the only one there. I was totally surprised. This angel got permission from my parents a few months ago and planned this. To ask me to marry him. A definite yes. Thank you to my sisters who spent all day preparing and to my babies."















Philip Lee appeared in SBS's 'Secret Garden' and is currently not acting to help his fiancée with her business. Congratulations to the happy couple!



