A Pink's Na-Eun sends Lunar New Year greetings to fans in a cute and creative way.

On January 25 KST, Na-Eun posted three pictures in separate posts, relaying a single message "Happy New Year, PANDAs!" when you read three posts together.

In other news, A Pink will soon greet their fans in person with their 6th solo concert, 'Welcome To Pink World' on February 1.







Check out her pictures below, and happy new year!