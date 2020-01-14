[GIVEAWAY] Win Tickets to ITZY's Premiere Showcase Tour 'ITZY? ITZY! in USA'!

On January 17, 2020, JYP Entertainment's power rookie group, ITZY, will embark on their first-ever debut tour in the US: "ITZY? ITZY! in USA." This upcoming tour will signify the first time the group has ever had a chance to pay a long-awaited visit to their international MIDZY overseas!



ITZY will visit 5 US cities and MIDZY can purchase tickets to the group's upcoming debut showcase tour now on SubKulture's website here! Check to see if ITZY will visit a city near you below:

ITZY - "ITZY Premiere Showcase Tour ITZY? ITZY! in USA" Tour Schedule

January 17 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo via AXS

January 19 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre via Ticketmaster

January 22 - Houston, TX - Revention Music Center via Live Nation

January 24 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre via Live Nation

January 26 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre via Ticketmaster

The tour begins in just a few days, and as a special surprise to loyal allkpop readers, we've partnered up with SubKulture Entertainment to hold a huge giveaway for those who didn't get a chance to buy tickets and are dying to see ITZY live this tour! Read on for more info on how to win tickets to ITZY Premiere Showcase Tour: "ITZY? ITZY! in USA"!





GIVEAWAY:

ITZY super fans rejoice! allkpop is holding a last-minute giveaway in conjunction with the upcoming ITZY? ITZY! in USA Tour for our readers to win a pair of tickets for you and a friend to attend the upcoming ITZY tour date of your choice!

PRIZES:

For each date of the US tour, there will be five lucky winners chosen to receive a pair of tickets (for you and a friend!) to a show of your choice! Yes, that means for every single one of the dates, there will be 5 winners chosen (25 in all), so the odds are in your favor K-Pop fans! Don't miss out on this opportunity to attend ITZY's nearly sold out showcase for free and enjoy yourselves with an exciting debut performance from ITZY! You'll be a part of K-Pop history!

HOW TO ENTER:

Contest entry is easy! Using your AKP account, leave a comment in the comments section below by telling us why you want to attend the ITZY tour and list the city of the tour date you'd most like to attend!



Be sure that your email is listed on your AKP account info so that if you win, we can get in contact with you to coordinate your tickets for the show!

The winners of this contest will be announced on or around January 15, 2020. The winner announcement will be in just a few days, so be sure to check back before the tour starts on the 17th to see if you're the lucky winner!



Best of luck and see you there!





Official Tour Website: https://www.subkultureent.com/itzy

