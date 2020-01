HyunA and Dawn's love is still going strong!

The two uploaded a series of adorable couple photos on January 14th. HyunA is seen getting a piggyback ride on an obliging Dawn as the two grin widely in happiness.

Netizens have been showering the two artists with affection and praise, saying:

"They remind me of the Joker and Harley Quinn."

"HyunA genuinely seems a lot happier after dating Dawn."

"I bet they're big creative strengths to each other!"

Check out more pictures below!