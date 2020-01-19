15

2

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

LOONA drops official tracklist image ahead of '#'s release

AKP STAFF

LOONA has unveiled the tracklist for their upcoming second mini album album '#'!

The group tracklist teaser was shared through LOONA's official social media accounts, and features six new songs from the girls in total. The teaser also reveals that the title track of the album is titled "So What" and is composed and arranged by British songwriter David Anthony, who has previously written songs for acts like EXO, TWICE, and Oh My Girl.

Meanwhile, '#' drops on February 5.

Check out the tracklist below!

  1. LOONA
1 968 Share 88% Upvoted

0

classicmusic41 pts 7 minutes ago 0
7 minutes ago

nice!

Share
Zico, BTS
BTS Fans Accuse Zico For Sajaegi
23 hours ago   208   114,411

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND