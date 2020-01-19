LOONA drops official tracklist image ahead of '#'s release

LOONA has unveiled the tracklist for their upcoming second mini album album '#'!



The group tracklist teaser was shared through LOONA's official social media accounts, and features six new songs from the girls in total. The teaser also reveals that the title track of the album is titled "So What" and is composed and arranged by British songwriter David Anthony, who has previously written songs for acts like EXO, TWICE, and Oh My Girl.

Meanwhile, '#' drops on February 5.



Check out the tracklist below!