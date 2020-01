Former Wassup member Jiae came out as a bi-sexual and revealed that she has a girlfriend.



On January 11, Jiae posted two pictures explaining that she loves both men and women, and she is happy to have a lovely girlfriend on her Instastory. A day later on January 12, she posted her picture with a caption, "Love is love".

Fans are expressing their love and support for her. Wish you all the best, Jiae!