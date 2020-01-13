28

MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa gifts the staff with designer bags and money for the New Year

MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa treated the staff with designer bags and money for the New Year. 

On January 8, after she performed her solo stage at the '9th Gaon Music Awards', she thanked her staff including dancers for their hard work. 

It was reported that Hwa Sa handpicked the bags, with different designs and by different designers for each team member. Along with the designer bags, she also gifted new year money and handwritten letters. The staff took their gratitude to their Instagrams and this made to trending news on January 12.  

Below is the picture one of the staff posted on her Instastory, with a caption, "Sa unnie... Scale". 

😙🥰

She’s such a humble and amazing human being❤️❤️

