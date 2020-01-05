9

Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 46 minutes ago

American musician MAX lists K-Pop artists he wishes to collaborate with + reveals his favorite BTS song

AKP STAFF

Singer-songwriter MAX expressed his wishes to collaborate with K-pop artists!

In a recent interview with 'E-Daily', American musician MAX (Maxwell George Schneider) shared his excitement about his upcoming first-ever solo concert in Korea. After acknowledging his love for K-pop, MAX confidently named a few artists that he would love to work with in the future.

"It would be an honor to work with BTS, Stray Kids, DAY6, MONSTA X, and Black Pink," (translated from Korean) said MAX. 

He also gave a special shoutout with BTS's Jungkook who had recommended his songs with ARMYs in the past. "Jungkook introduced a few of my songs over the years, and I felt so happy and honored every time."


The American artist also chose "Fake Love" as his favorite BTS song. 

Would you like to see a collaboration between MAX and a K-pop artist?

