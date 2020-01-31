Pentagon cancel their fan showcase ahead of comeback, in light of Coronavirus threats

2

According to media outlets, Pentagon have decided to cancel their fan showcase, originally scheduled to take place on the day of their comeback. 

Pentagon will be making a comeback this February 12 with their 1st full album, 'Universe: The Black Hall'. The group was scheduled to hold both a press showcase as well as a fan showcase, but in light of the spread of Coronavirus threats, they've ultimately decided to cancel their fan showcase, asking fans to stay home instead of risking contamination. 

Fans will still be able to catch Pentagon's comeback commentary broadcast on February 11, as well as performances from the group's press showcase on February 12, via 'V Live'.

