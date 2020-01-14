TXT debuts in Japan and releases Japanese version of 'Run Away', trends worldwide on Twitter

TXT has revealed their Japanese version for their song "Run Away".

The rising boy group has already garnered the attention of the world and secured themselves a spot on the trending hashtags worldwide!

The adorable music video shows off the boys' natural charms and performance charisma. The boys have officially debuted in Japan with their single album 'Magic Hour,' it contains a total of 3 tracks including the Japanese versions of "Angel or Devil", "Run Away", and "Crown."

Check out the video above! What do you think?