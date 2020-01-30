11

6

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Co-ed group 8eight to return for the first time in 6 years with new single produced by Bang Si Hyuk

AKP STAFF

Veteran co-ed group 8eight, well-known for their numerous hit songs like "Without a Heart", "Goodbye My Love", and more, will be returning with all 3 original members for the first time in 6 years!

Made up of members Lee Hyun, Joo Hee, and Baek Chan, 8eight debuted with their 1st album 'The First' in 2007 before garnering popularity for their hit song "Without a Heart" in 2009. The last time 8eight released music as a full group was in 2014, with their digital single "Let's Not Go Crazy".

Now, reunited in 2020, 8eight will be working with their debut producer Bang Si Hyuk as well as composer Wonderkid for their brand new single, set for release this February 7 at 6 PM KST! Stay tuned for 8eight's return to the music scene!

  1. 8eight
  2. Lee Hyun
  3. Baek Chan
  4. Joo Hee
3 1,733 Share 65% Upvoted

2

jjajangmyeon231,521 pts 2 hours ago 0
2 hours ago

Yay Lee Hyun finally getting some work

Share

0

Fnby1010301 pts 37 minutes ago 0
37 minutes ago

I hope that after they do release this new song they well continue to stay together and start being more active and release an album. It would be great to see diverse groups with different music styles within the company.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Luna, Jonghyun
Luna makes a touching post about Jonghyun
9 hours ago   14   17,921
ITZY, TXT
ITZY & TXT achieve Rookie Grand Slam Status
10 hours ago   58   8,606

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND