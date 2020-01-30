Co-ed group 8eight to return for the first time in 6 years with new single produced by Bang Si Hyuk

Veteran co-ed group 8eight, well-known for their numerous hit songs like "Without a Heart", "Goodbye My Love", and more, will be returning with all 3 original members for the first time in 6 years!

Made up of members Lee Hyun, Joo Hee, and Baek Chan, 8eight debuted with their 1st album 'The First' in 2007 before garnering popularity for their hit song "Without a Heart" in 2009. The last time 8eight released music as a full group was in 2014, with their digital single "Let's Not Go Crazy".

Now, reunited in 2020, 8eight will be working with their debut producer Bang Si Hyuk as well as composer Wonderkid for their brand new single, set for release this February 7 at 6 PM KST! Stay tuned for 8eight's return to the music scene!

