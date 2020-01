DAY6's Jae has partnered up with '88rising' to give fans a glimpse of his romantic side, in a short MV for "LA Trains"!

Judging by '88rising's hints, the full version of Jae's "LA Trains" will be out this February 3 at 7 AM EST. Until then, fans can also go stream Jae's latest solo single "Otherside", below!

Are you a fan of Jae's solo artist side as eaJ?