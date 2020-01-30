BTS confirmed as performers at the 2nd annual 'The Fact Music Awards'

BTS will be attending the 2nd annual 'The Fact Music Awards' once again this year!





After raking up a total of 4 awards during 'The Fact Music Awards' hosted for its first ever year last year, BTS will be returning this time despite their busy schedules, in order to deliver another breathtaking, unique performance.





Meanwhile, other artists set to perform at 'The Fact Music Awards' taking place this February 29 include: Super Junior, TWICE, NU'EST, Red Velvet, MONSTA X, MAMAMOO, (G)I-DLE, Kim Chung Ha, Stray Kids, ITZY, The Boyz, N.Flying, TOMORROW x TOGETHER, and IZ.

