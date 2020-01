CL has thanked Beyonce for sending her a gift.

The popular solo star showed off her gift through her stories, expressing her gratitude for receiving hand-selected pieces from Beyonce's clothing collection collaboration for Ivy Park x Adidas.

CL goes on to call Beyonce "unnie" in her story, establishing the two's close relationship.

CL was recently featured in Beyonce's 'Ivy Park' teaser film.





