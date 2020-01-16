25

34

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Legendary rock band Queen states that they look up to BTS

Legendary rock band Queen has shown off their unlikely love for BTS!

The band performed in Korea on January 16 and stated during their 'Rhapsody Tour' press conference interview that they were inspired by BTS. 

Guitarist Brian May went on to state that the band "knew the influence of K-pop very well. K-pop is very popular in England so we pay attention to it." Drummer Roger Taylor went on to say that the band was "inspired" by BTS and enjoyed watching them perform. Taylor continued to say that BTS was "fantastic" and that he wanted to congratulate them on the global influence K-pop has on the world. 

Queen will hold two concerts on January 18 and 19 at Seoul's Gocheok Sky Dome.

16

kyrakolor134 pts 2 hours ago 3
2 hours ago

they did not say they look up to bts

what they said did not mean they look up to bts

being inspired by something does not mean you look up to it

saying that a band like QUEEN, and of queen's age, would "look up to" BTS is incredibly insulting and ridiculous

6

Ohboy697,651 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Stop twisting their word. Do you even know what "looking up to someone" means? QUEEN looking up to BTS, hahahaha.

