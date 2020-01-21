BTS unveil dates, cities, & locations for their 2020 'Map of the Soul' world tour

BTS have just unveiled the first lineup of dates, cities, and locations for their 2020 world tour - 'Map of the Soul'!

As always, BTS's 'Map of the Soul' tour series will kick off in the group's birthplace, Seoul, from April 11-12 as well as from April 18-19 at Olympic Stadium. In light of the upcoming Seoul kickoff shows, BTS have also dropped a glowing main concert poster, which you can find below.

Moving on from Seoul, BTS will be visiting cities such as Santa Clara, Los Angeles, Dallas, Orlando, Atlanta, New Jersey, Washington D.C, Toronto, and Chicago in North America from April through June! From June 13-14, it seems that the group is planning a mystery event, as the date is marked only with a "?" so far.

From late June through September, BTS will be stopping in Japan as well as various cities throughout Europe including Fukuoka, London, Berlin, Barcelona, Osaka, Saitama, and Tokyo.

Will you be going to see BTS's 'Map of the Soul' tour in a city near you?