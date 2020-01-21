BTS’s popularity seems to grow every day. But even beyond K-Pop fans, companies have been joining in on the trend and becoming ARMYs. Check out some of the companies that have expressed their love for BTS!

Starbucks

The BTS members have been drinking Starbucks since their rookie days, and Starbucks took to Twitter to thank the members — through a poem!

A dash of Suga

A cup of Tae

Kookie for dessert

The full DNA



A heart so waRM

Jin & Chim so sweet

We JHope your day

Is made with this tweet



💚 — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) March 20, 2018

Heineken

Heineken was more than happy to be the choice of drink at BTS’ post-tour dinner party. They weren’t afraid to share their excitement on Twitter!

End of the #LoveYourself era? Perfect excuse to raise a #Heineken and play BTS on repeat😉🍻 — Heineken (@Heineken) October 30, 2019

Downy

BTS fans are all too familiar with the time when Jungkook accidentally caused two-months worth of detergent to sell out overnight. They eventually collaborated with BT21 to produce a limited-edition detergent.

Burger King

Burger King recently tweeted a burger doodle “infired" by the intricate designs on BTS’ “Love Yourself” albums. They also admitted to stanning BTS!

was feeling infires pic.twitter.com/0txn87zDOt — Burger King (@BurgerKing) October 27, 2019

Chocolate companies

Looks like fans aren’t the only ones fighting over BTS. In March 2018, these chocolate companies had a competition over the group on Twitter.

No Fake Love here! Congrats on the new video @bts_bighit! Try diving into some Butterfinger next time 😜 — Butterfinger (@Butterfinger) May 19, 2018

We think @bts_bighit made the right choice. — SNICKERS® (@SNICKERS) May 22, 2018

3 days later? You missed the party. — Butterfinger (@Butterfinger) May 22, 2018

We have ARRIVED. — TWIX® (@twix) May 22, 2018

It's getting a little too salty up in here for a bunch of chocolate. — TWIX® (@twix) May 22, 2018

Wait where are we going? — Maltesers (@maltesersusa) May 23, 2018

Sorry, we were just having a break where we going now? — KITKAT (@KITKAT) May 24, 2018



Pantene vs Tresemme

The chocolate companies were not alone in their battle over BTS. Pantene and Tresemme also took to Twitter to engage in a playful fight.

Target

Target was just as excited to receive BTS’ “Map of the Soul: Persona” album as BTS fans. Beyond promoting the album, the retailer made sure to include BTS puns and references.

We are Jungkook-ing up something for you today, #BTSARMY. — Target (@Target) April 12, 2019

We need the new #BTS album like we need oxi-Jin. — Target (@Target) April 12, 2019





Mattel

In addition to having an official collaboration with BTS, Mattel loves to share BTS memes on their Twitter account.