Companies that have expressed their love for BTS

BTS’s popularity seems to grow every day. But even beyond K-Pop fans, companies have been joining in on the trend and becoming ARMYs. Check out some of the companies that have expressed their love for BTS!

Starbucks

The BTS members have been drinking Starbucks since their rookie days, and Starbucks took to Twitter to thank the members — through a poem!

Heineken

Heineken was more than happy to be the choice of drink at BTS’ post-tour dinner party. They weren’t afraid to share their excitement on Twitter!

Downy

BTS fans are all too familiar with the time when Jungkook accidentally caused two-months worth of detergent to sell out overnight. They eventually collaborated with BT21 to produce a limited-edition detergent.

Burger King

Burger King recently tweeted a burger doodle “infired" by the intricate designs on BTS’ “Love Yourself” albums. They also admitted to stanning BTS!

Chocolate companies 

Looks like fans aren’t the only ones fighting over BTS. In March 2018, these chocolate companies had a competition over the group on Twitter.


Pantene vs Tresemme

The chocolate companies were not alone in their battle over BTS. Pantene and Tresemme also took to Twitter to engage in a playful fight.

Target

Target was just as excited to receive BTS’ “Map of the Soul: Persona” album as BTS fans. Beyond promoting the album, the retailer made sure to include BTS puns and references.


Mattel

In addition to having an official collaboration with BTS, Mattel loves to share BTS memes on their Twitter account.

It's called - milking it while you can. It's not about loving BTS, it's about profit.

They were all paid by BigHit.

