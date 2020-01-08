BTS reveal comeback schedule for 'Map of the Soul: 7' album

BTS have revealed the comeback schedule for their 'Map of the Soul: 7' album!
The comeback map below reveals fans can expect a comeback trailer on January 10, while the official music video for their title track drops on February 28 KST. BTS will also be teasing their return in 4 different phases.
Take a look at BTS's 'Map of the Soul: 7' comeback map below!
