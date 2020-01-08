43

Posted by germainej

BTS reveal comeback schedule for 'Map of the Soul: 7' album

BTS have revealed the comeback schedule for their 'Map of the Soul: 7' album!

The comeback map below reveals fans can expect a comeback trailer on January 10, while the official music video for their title track drops on February 28 KST. BTS will also be teasing their return in 4 different phases. 

Take a look at BTS's 'Map of the Soul: 7' comeback map below!

Ricu
1 hour ago

Sooo excited! Two comeback trailers, EGO and SHADOW, so maybe we weren't complete clowns in the end 😂

I don't really understand what the "CONNECT" thing is, but I see my country there 👀

2 more replies

2

whoyoume
11 minutes ago

Bts always come out with interesting stuff. Always something new they way they do things. One of the reason why bts is the best boy band in the world

