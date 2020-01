Brown Eyed Girls drops one minute preview of impending digital single 'Snowman', just a day before its full release. From the released clip, the special digital single sounds perfect for the winter season.





This will mark Brown Eyed Girls' first comeback in just 2 months since their remake album 'RE_vive' released back in October.

Check out the preview below and stay tuned for the full release on January 2 at 6 PM KST!